LETTER: Vote to protect the right to life
LETTER

Never since the foundation of this great nation has an election been as crucial as this 2020 election. This election will decide whether the principles guaranteed in the Constitution designed to protect our God-given rights to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, the practice of our religious beliefs, the right to bear arms, and others, will continue as our forefathers had intended.

In 1973, by a majority vote of nine Supreme Court Judges, it became legal to kill babies and the right to life was lost. Since then, millions of babies have been offered to the “gods of convenience and pleasure.”

The inalienable right to life, bestowed on us by creator God had been nullified by big government.

Did we ever vote to omit God from our nation or to kill babies before they are born?

Never. Yet, how you vote can have unintended consequences. We must not be complicit in this debauchery.

This disaster can only be reversed by the appointment of justices who interpret the Constitution as written.

Only, if Christians will fulfill their duty to vote, and vote their Christian conscience in this election, can we help this great country return to one nation under God, and the right to life for all.

Vincent Metcalf, Montello

