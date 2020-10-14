LETTER: Vote Tony Kurtz for Assembly on Nov. 3

Tony is a terrific husband and father, a Veteran, a farmer and has been a strong voice for the people of the 50th Assembly District. Tony is down to earth and he actually listens to his constituents.

Rep. Kurtz has boundless energy. He’s on five Assembly committees including Agriculture, Corrections, Environment, Rural Development, Veterans and Military Affairs and is Vice Chair for the Health committee. He’s also assigned to the special Task Forces on Suicide Prevention and Water Quality. During this legislative session, Tony’s authored or co-authored more than 100 pieces of legislation.

Tony is a resolute advocate for quality education for our kids. He supports good roads and strong infrastructure in our communities. He works hard to ensure all citizens to have access to affordable healthcare. He cares about the environment as all farmers do. As a 20-plus year Veteran, Tony has a special understanding of the needs of Veteran’s physical and mental health challenges.

Tony Kurtz is uniquely qualified to be our Assemblyman. Tony salutes our flag and has the backs of our exceptional law enforcement officers. Tony represents rural Wisconsin values. Vote for Tony Kurtz on Nov. 3.

Doug Rogalla, Kendall