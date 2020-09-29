LETTER: Vote Trump out

And most anyone who pays attention to the news knows that our Commander in Chief has lied about this deadly pathogen from the beginning even when he knew what the scientists were telling him was bad news. But it was more politically expedient to down-play that from the American people so he would look good. And science was to be ignored.

Even now, only months after the corona virus pandemic really hit this country, we have another case of his ignoring science at the expense of the American people. The west coast of our country is continuing to battle some of the worst wild fires in a decade. And the east coast is bracing itself for yet another round of hurricanes. And what is our Commander Donald’s attitude toward all of that? “The cool weather is coming” and the fires will go away. Not really because scientists have been warning us for years about the coming climate disasters that we will face if we do nothing.