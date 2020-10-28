 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Trump
LETTER: Vote Trump

Well, it’s crunch time. The choice is between President Donald Trump, who took a floundering economy and made it roar in just three short years. Even with the overblown COVID-19 so called crisis, the economy is still remarkably strong, and will only get stronger with his re-election. No doubt this crisis will end shortly after Nov. 3. The other choice is putting the Joe Biden family in charge, which of course means we’ll end up with Kamala Harris, the most liberal member of the Senate, stepping in when Biden gets pushed out. Time to get serious about keeping our country as founded. If Biden wins, you won’t recognize our country in four years. Vote Trump.

Casey Carney, Beaver Dam

