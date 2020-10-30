LETTER: Vote Trump

As the Democratic presidential candidate shelters in his basement, his Pravda-like media allies continue to censor and obstruct the computer transgressions of his son. The son’s computer has been in the possession of the FBI for a year and yet that corrupt federal agency failed to act on it. Make no mistake, this presidential campaign has some serious pay for play questions to answer.

If Democrats win the White House and both houses of Congress this is likely what will happen; eliminate the filibuster, make D.C. and Puerto Rico states giving them total control of the senate, give illegal immigrants health insurance, legislate reparations, legislate a Green New Deal increasing taxes, repeal Donald Trump tax cuts again increasing taxes, abortions will escalate, gun Czar Beto O’Rourke will come for your ARs, bring back Obamacare mandates again increasing taxes, increase corporate taxes thereby decreasing workers’ salaries, ban fracking, shrink religious liberty, and pack the Supreme Court giving Democrats total control of all three branches of government or totalitarianism.

The Democratic Party has been hijacked by radicals, anarchists, Marxists, and Progressives who have no respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, due process, and American founding principles.

Vote Trump.

Fred Williams, Baraboo