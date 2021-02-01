 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Underly and Briggs
LETTER: Vote Underly and Briggs

I am writing in response to the Jan. 28 Scott Frostman column in the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. Frostman endorsed two candidates for the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction which will be selected in the Feb. 16 Primary Election. The problem is Frostman did not introduce candidates worthy of promoting public education; the candidates he is proposing support private education.

The two most qualified candidates for the position are Jill Underly and Sheilla Briggs. Both of these candidates have extensive background and experience in the field of public education and are strong supporters of such. Supporting candidates who favor private education and the diverting of taxpayer funds for vouchers are wrong for Wisconsin. It goes against the constitution and there is no research that supports private schools over public schools.

Information about the candidates can be found at the website of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association or the League of Women Voters website. Information on the research of schools can be found by googling, “The Public School Advantage: Why Public Schools Outperform Private Schools” by education professors Christopher and Sarah Lubienski. Vote Underly and Briggs.

Linda Aide, Fox Lake

