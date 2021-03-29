LETTER: Vote Underly for our children's future

I have always believed a strong system of public education is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. In 1852, Edward Everett said, “Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army.” In a 2017 article for "The Atlantic," Erika Christakis, an early childhood educator, writes that public schools are, “…the institutions that have educated our workforce and fueled our success for centuries.” She urges the American people not to give up on public education.

A person who has not given up on public education is Jill Underly. She is currently running to become our next State Superintendent of Public Instruction. From coaching softball to leading the Pecatonica School District, she has dedicated herself to the ideal of a good education for every child no matter what their background. Unlike her opponent, who has been accused of setting up a side business while on the Brown Deer School District payroll, Underly has been laser focused on her work as a public servant. She is the kind of dedicated, honest individual I want making the decisions that will affect the children in my family and yours. I hope you will join me in voting for Underly on April 6.