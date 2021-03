I would like to put my hat in the ring for Bob Wood running for city of Baraboo Alderman District 9. I have known him as a co-worker going on seven years. He has served the Baraboo community as EMS for 18 years and Fire and Rescue 13 years, retired. Baraboo Youth and Boys high school Hockey for 26 years. He obviously is someone you would want in your corner when you need help. Vote Wood on Tuesday, April 6.