LETTER: Vote yes on the ballot's referendum for essential improvements

I want to share some great news about our Sauk Prairie Schools. I am the parent of a second grade student at Tower Rock Elementary School. The teachers and staff have shown incredible care and commitment to our students. They teach everything from pride in our agricultural heritage to ways to manage emotions. The school facilities are welcoming, safe, and allow for many different educational activities. I feel so blessed to be part of this community. Thank you for your taxpayer support of Tower Rock through a past referendum as it has helped us to have a thriving school. I ask that you continue to invest in our future by voting yes on this ballot’s referendum for essential improvements to Merrimac School, the High School, and the community pool.