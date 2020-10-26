 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote yes on the referendum
LETTER: Vote yes on the referendum

This is an unapologetic plea to the voters of Beaver Dam. I am asking for your "yes" vote for the referendum on Nov. 3 that will provide funding for six additional firefighter/paramedics. The fire department desperately needs your help.

The role of the fire department has changed from just putting out fires into an all-hazards response organization. When people don't know who to call for help, they call the fire department. Calls have almost tripled since 1997 with minimal increase in personnel.

We have asked more of the department. Their basic call-n-haul service has become a very successful paramedic service and many lives have been saved. This included inter-facility transports, and paramedic intercepts for our neighbors for critical patients. These programs improved outcomes of countless people, and saved lives. Cutting these programs would not impact the need for more help. It's the multiple simultaneous emergency calls that are killing the fire department - period.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has never asked for something they don't need, and I don't see them starting now. They need your help. For less than a quarter a day, you can help them help you.

Alan Mannel, Beaver Dam 

