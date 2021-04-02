 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote 'yes' on Wisconsin Dells School District referendum
Vote ‘yes’ on referendum

I want to commend the Wisconsin Dells School District for all of their efforts to put kids first by forging ahead and providing full-time in-person classes. Kudos to everyone in the district that is part of doing an amazing job to ensure our students and staff have remained healthy and safe. The district’s progressive decision to offer in-person education will pay this community dividends for years to come. Well done WD.

With that said, on April 6, we have the opportunity to reaffirm our community’s commitment to our students by voting yes on the proposed five-year operating referendum. The informational flyer I received clearly demonstrates the district’s long-time and proven fiscal responsibility. Even with the passage of this measure, the district will have a mill rate far below the state average with taxes remaining lower than 75% of the districts in the state.

Please join me on April 6 by voting “Yes” for our students and importantly the future of our community.

Amy Voigt, Wisconsin Dells

