LETTER: Voter suppression has long history

Voter suppression was accomplished 150 years ago by lynchings and cross burnings. Ten years ago, it was accomplished by highly-paid, taxpayer-funded lawyers who gerrymandered our state in secret backroom meetings, where the only participants were those favorable to voter suppression and willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This year that same method is the preferred approach, as witnessed by preemptive lawyering-up.

Let’s not mince words here, voter suppression is political terrorism and those “public servants” who abet this crime, whether actively, passively, turning a blind eye or with a wink and a nod, are political terrorists. History will not be kind to you.

Progressive individuals have long voted with our pocketbook by avoiding spending any money in social/political backwaters. In the last few days, we see pushback from Fortune 500 companies to voter suppression efforts in Georgia and Texas. I am hopeful that we are at the very edge of this tsunami. Many of us are old enough to remember the 1964 debut of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin”:

“Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don’t stand in the doorway

Don’t block up the hall…”