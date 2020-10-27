LETTER: Voting for Democrats may help your pocketbook

If you work in a union shop, consider that Republicans have been trying to destroy unions for years. And if you have a pension plan through union bargaining, keep in mind that many plans are failing - which could impact all of them. The federal agency that guarantees pensions is itself projected to go bankrupt soon, and Republicans have stalled numerous efforts to address this crisis.

If you are on Social Security and Medicare, be aware that the president has pledged to slash funding for these programs.

Those who have a 401(k) plan, may want someone in office who does not send the markets into disarray with wild tweets.

Anyone with a pre-existing health condition, should be worried about Republican attempts to undermine the Affordable Care Act - with no backup plan.

And if you pay taxes, do you want millions of your dollars spent needlessly for a military parade on July 4? How about the waste on security for all the golf outings, rallies, and photo ops? Then consider, this president has paid little or no federal income taxes for many years.

How about the “trade wars” that were supposed to cost China, but actually sent prices up here and cost billions of our dollars to bailout farmers.

The list goes on and on and on.

Floyd Munro, Randolph