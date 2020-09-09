 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Voting for Trump means supporting his actions
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Voting for Trump means supporting his actions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When I cast my ballot, I will be defining who I am. If I vote for Trump, I am supporting his actions and his use of lies, hate, fear, cruelty, selfishness, and money to control others. I am approving his cruelty of directing border patrol to separate kids from their parents. I am approving his using fear by asking security forces to clear an area so he could stand in front of a church with a Bible. I am approving his continual assurance that COVID-19 will go away. I am approving his encouraging his supporters to vote twice, one by mail and one in person even though it is a felony. I am approving too many things to list.

I must ask myself what role love, kindness, truth, tolerance, and feeling the pain of others plays in my vote? To say those things not as important as lower taxes, wealth, and the right not to wear a mask would say a lot about me. If I only look at what’s best for me, I am choosing selfishness and not caring what happens to others. My conclusion, I just can’t vote for Trump. He does not represent my values.

Jim Malmberg, Merrimac

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Black Lives Matter

I attended a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday in Reedsburg. It seems I also attended a Trump Campaign counterprotest too.

Opinion

LETTER: Anarchy

Anarchy is armed civilians walking the streets. Anarchy is when citizens decide what laws they decide to follow. Yes, this happens during unre…

Opinion

LETTER: Funding repair of roads

Many of us are complaining about the condition of our roads. We have a funding shortfall which will only get worse as required fuel mileage is…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News