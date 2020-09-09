LETTER: Voting for Trump means supporting his actions

When I cast my ballot, I will be defining who I am. If I vote for Trump, I am supporting his actions and his use of lies, hate, fear, cruelty, selfishness, and money to control others. I am approving his cruelty of directing border patrol to separate kids from their parents. I am approving his using fear by asking security forces to clear an area so he could stand in front of a church with a Bible. I am approving his continual assurance that COVID-19 will go away. I am approving his encouraging his supporters to vote twice, one by mail and one in person even though it is a felony. I am approving too many things to list.
I must ask myself what role love, kindness, truth, tolerance, and feeling the pain of others plays in my vote? To say those things not as important as lower taxes, wealth, and the right not to wear a mask would say a lot about me. If I only look at what’s best for me, I am choosing selfishness and not caring what happens to others. My conclusion, I just can’t vote for Trump. He does not represent my values.
Jim Malmberg, Merrimac
