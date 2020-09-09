LETTER: Voting for Trump means supporting his actions

When I cast my ballot, I will be defining who I am. If I vote for Trump, I am supporting his actions and his use of lies, hate, fear, cruelty, selfishness, and money to control others. I am approving his cruelty of directing border patrol to separate kids from their parents. I am approving his using fear by asking security forces to clear an area so he could stand in front of a church with a Bible. I am approving his continual assurance that COVID-19 will go away. I am approving his encouraging his supporters to vote twice, one by mail and one in person even though it is a felony. I am approving too many things to list.