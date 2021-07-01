LETTER: Voting rights

Remembering why we have a country can bring insight to Americans' arguments about voting.

American colonists believed they could govern themselves; they didn't need a king to rule over them. The Declaration of Independence that we celebrate Sunday. July 4, states we are all created equal, all have the same rights, and, “--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,..”

Our country's history is the struggle to make these principles real for all citizens. We have failed many times, but must keep working toward that goal.

Our government and government officials are responsible for securing the right to vote of all citizens 18 years or older, to facilitate all citizens' voting, insure all votes are counted, and see that votes matter.

Founding principles support access policies such as automatic voter registration at age 18, universal access to no-excuse vote by mail, and a convenient, free way to access all proofs and processes needed for any voter ID. Nonpartisan redistricting helps insure that all votes matter.