 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Voting rights
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Voting rights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Remembering why we have a country can bring insight to Americans' arguments about voting.

American colonists believed they could govern themselves; they didn't need a king to rule over them. The Declaration of Independence that we celebrate Sunday. July 4, states we are all created equal, all have the same rights, and, “--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,..”

Our country's history is the struggle to make these principles real for all citizens. We have failed many times, but must keep working toward that goal.

Our government and government officials are responsible for securing the right to vote of all citizens 18 years or older, to facilitate all citizens' voting, insure all votes are counted, and see that votes matter.

Founding principles support access policies such as automatic voter registration at age 18, universal access to no-excuse vote by mail, and a convenient, free way to access all proofs and processes needed for any voter ID. Nonpartisan redistricting helps insure that all votes matter.

Those legislators passing restrictions on voting are working against America's founding principles. We citizens have the responsibility to elect representatives who support those principles.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Underdeveloped brain

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a 14-year-old junior varsity cheerleader, upset that she didn’t make the varsity, had the First Amendmen…

Opinion

LETTER: End gerrymandering

It is time to call out another thinly veiled attempt to extend partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin. AB 369/SB385 would require that the curre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News