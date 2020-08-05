LETTER: Wake Up America! Trump delivers as Democrats intrude

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Elections have consequences" is a statement relevant to today's chaos in our country. The mid-term elections in 2018 gave us a new governor in Wisconsin, Tony Evers, and a new speaker of the House in Washington, Nancy Pelosi.

The first two years of President Trump's term gave us record low unemployment in all segments of our society and a booming economy. He has an unconventional way of solving problems. Health care, foreign policy, military involvement around the world, law and order and divisions of all kind were being worked on by bringing in people from all sides.

Gov. Evers has just implemented the statewide mask mandate. Dr. Fauci says we should all be wearing goggles and not be shaking hands. How long are we going to put up with this government intrusion?

If you voted Democrat in the last election, look around and ask yourself: Where has my party gone? The progressive, left wing has taken over.

The silent majority in this country believes Trump has accomplished a great deal, despite the ball and chain (the swamp) he’s been dealing with. Wake Up America!

Hugh Roberts, Randolph