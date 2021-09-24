LETTER: Wake up and pay attention

Wake up and pay attention

Even though Donald Trump has left office, the flying monkeys he released are still causing trouble. Emboldened by the leader they ape, this lunatic fringe is going around threatening public officials with whom they disagree. The latest target of their intimidation is a school board member right in our own community. He decided to resign rather than put up with the harassment he was receiving for doing his job.

The really scary part is that many of these thugs would like to hold public office themselves so they can foist their twisted, uninformed ideology on all of us. And if you think this strain of violent, extremist behavior will just go away, dust off and reread your history books.

Then check your apathy at the door, investigate the candidates running and vote against anyone who embraces governing by brutality. For those of you who say it doesn’t matter, I don’t vote or I didn’t even know there was an election, wake up. If we legitimize people, who pledge their allegiance to the flag of an aging, wannabe dictator, our already fragile democracy will be toast.

Margaret Sherman, Beaver Dam