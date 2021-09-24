 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Wake up and pay attention
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Wake up and pay attention

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wake up and pay attention

Even though Donald Trump has left office, the flying monkeys he released are still causing trouble. Emboldened by the leader they ape, this lunatic fringe is going around threatening public officials with whom they disagree. The latest target of their intimidation is a school board member right in our own community. He decided to resign rather than put up with the harassment he was receiving for doing his job.

The really scary part is that many of these thugs would like to hold public office themselves so they can foist their twisted, uninformed ideology on all of us. And if you think this strain of violent, extremist behavior will just go away, dust off and reread your history books.

Then check your apathy at the door, investigate the candidates running and vote against anyone who embraces governing by brutality. For those of you who say it doesn’t matter, I don’t vote or I didn’t even know there was an election, wake up. If we legitimize people, who pledge their allegiance to the flag of an aging, wannabe dictator, our already fragile democracy will be toast.

Margaret Sherman, Beaver Dam

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: GOP uses fear to distract

A recent contributor to the Daily Citizen was right about Republicans being afraid of “almost everything.” This is not by chance. GOP leaders …

Opinion

LETTER: CROP Hunger Walk

Hunger is one of the greatest injustices facing our world today. It doesn’t have to be. You can feed your neighbors here and around the world …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News