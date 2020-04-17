LETTER: Wake up, people: Response to virus is way overblown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Enough already with the totalitarian response to COVID-19. We need to wake up to the fact that the response to this virus has been way overblown. The death toll, while statistically insignificant, is still a death toll, and very sad.

The problem is that everyone dying these days is attributed directly to the virus. However, whether confirmed by testing or not, if you sneeze or have a cough and then die, it’s COVID-19. If your spouse’s sister’s uncle’s third cousin had it, and you die, it’s COVID-19. You get the picture. In fact the official guidance for death certificates nowadays says that if you die without a known specific cause of death, it’s presumed to be the virus. Presumed?

I spent six years in the service protecting and defending the Constitution, not defending a tyrannical government overblowing the numbers for financial gain and to take away our freedom. Keeping sick people isolated is quarantine. Keeping healthy people from living their lives is tyranny.

This “new normal” is not normal, and never will be. The 1st Amendment guarantees freedom of assembly. The 2nd Amendment affords us the freedom and ability to ensure the 1st Amendment be honored. Wake up people.

Casey Carney, Beaver Dam