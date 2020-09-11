 Skip to main content
LETTER: Wake up Wisconsin
LETTER: Wake up Wisconsin

Wake up Wisconsin. We have a governor who told President Trump to stay away from Kenosha because he thinks it will cause more divisiveness. Think of the arrogance of that way of thinking. Gov. Evers, it is your party that is in control of these big cities where the violence is out of control. Gov. Evers, you made comments yourself after the event in Kenosha that could be taken as divisive before you knew all the facts.

Watching this crap go on for weeks has been heartbreaking. When the Democrats allow this to happen in our cities over and over, we have to ask, do they even want it to stop? Peaceful protesting is one thing, but this is ridiculous.

For weeks we heard nothing from candidate Biden on this issue. Now that the polls are tightening, he comes out of hiding and gives a speech about law and order. That’s not leadership. My advice to candidate Biden is to go back into hiding and take Gov. Evers with you.

Hugh Roberts, Randolph

