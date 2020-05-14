LETTER: Walk in Horicon Marsh spoiled by trash on ground
On May 3, we went for a walk on the trails in the Horicon Marsh. It was a lovely, warm, sunny day with blustery winds. We held on to our hats as we walked and watched where we put our feet - the geese are everywhere, you know. We saw geese, swallows, terns, robins, other critters, dogs, and people - always keeping that 6-feet between us and them.

We also saw trash - cigarette butts, soda cans, and other things tossed on the ground to spoil nature and potentially poison an animal. Shameful. The Earth is not your personal trashcan. Please take responsibility for it.

Lynn Javoroski, Juneau 

