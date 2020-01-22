LETTER: Warren champions farmers; vote for her for president

According to the Republicans in the administration and Sonny Perdue, secretary of Agriculture, their official farm program is “get bigger or get out.” Just what the predatory agri"business” giants wanted to hear. Grassroot advocates of agri"culture” envision our food production in terms of personal and environmental health, sustainability and democratic control.

The Democratic candidate for president who champions for farmers and understands the crisis when farm prices plummeted, bankruptcies soared, and suicides surged, is Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Her proposal came from the grassroots when family farmers with political outsiders and victims of Big Ag proposed a new policy (visit elizabethwarren.com/plans/new-farm-economy).

In dozens of small gatherings, these ideas came forth: stop overproduction that lowers prices and strains our environment; cut subsidies that go to wealthy agribusinesses; promote incentives to convert to conservation practices; enforce anti-trust laws to prevent ag monopolies; build local and regional systems independent of food giants; expand opportunities for beginning, female and racially diverse farmers.

This plan replaces a corporate-rigged food economy with one that serves the common good. Support Warren for president.

Allegra Zick, North Freedom