LETTER: Washington power grab
LETTER: Washington power grab

Six weeks before the Presidential Election Mitch McConnell wants to bring to vote a Supreme Court nominee -- a kind, thoughtful gesture initiated one hour after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.

Buzzards? Where?

McConnell, Graham, Trump, and others support this move even though McConnell, Graham, and others stalled President Obama's nominee for 10 months in 2016-- a block that proved successful.

When Tony Evers was elected Governor in 2018-- immediately -- Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, and others, moved to limit the power of the Governor-- a stunt that proved successful.

These dirty tricks remind me of the poker scene from the Bill Murray movie, "Stripes," where John Candy's character, Dewey Oxburger, blatantly takes advantage of another character, "The Cruiser," and cheats him out of all of his money-- "because he can."

Why do McConnell, Graham, Vos, Fitzgerald, and others pull these obviously selfish, hostile moves?

Because they can.

This abuse of power frightens me terribly for future generations of Americans-- Elected officials taking advantage of their position for political reasons-- because they can.

Our Forefathers always liked a nice, little power grab.

We're in a sorry state if truth, justice, fairness, honesty, and respect don't mean anything when we elect our leaders.

Sad.

Christopher Geltemeyer, Portage

