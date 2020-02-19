LETTER: Water quality in Juneau County isn't a priority for Sen. Marklein

Wisconsin Conservation Voters sponsored Clean Water Lobby Day at the Capitol in Madison on Jan. 30. A non-partisan organization, WCV organizes citizen action in support of environmental protection, including lobbying state legislators. This year’s legislative priorities for Wisconsin include funding for county conservationists, fighting PFAS pollution, and protecting kids from lead in drinking water. All of these bills affect Juneau County.

As part of this lobby day, a bi-partisan group of 14 constituents from the 17th Senate District had an appointment with Sen. Howard Marklein. We arrived at the scheduled time, but Sen. Marklein declined to meet with us. Instead, we met briefly with one of his staffers.

It is unusual for a state senator to turn away a group of more than a dozen constituents. The message we got is that water quality in Juneau County is not a priority for Sen. Marklein. He missed the opportunity to discuss proposed legislation to monitor and regulate PFAS contamination of ground water, of special concern to those living near Volk Field, where fire retardant containing PFAS has been used for years in training firefighters. We encourage Star-Times readers in the 17th district to contact Sen. Marklein and ask him to support bills backed by WCV.