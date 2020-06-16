LETTER: Way to go, Bekah Kate’s

Thank you Rebekah Stelling and your staff for all that you do for customers and the community. I’m pleased and proud that you have made a public “black lives matter” statement and realize your statement exemplifies that all lives matter. We continue to learn so much about ourselves and each other. I’ve recently been made aware of how important it is to be anti-racist rather than merely “not racist.”
The focus being that it is finally time to not only embrace all ethnicities, skin colors, genders and gender expressions ourselves, but to call it out if a bias or prejudice is expressed - let persons know it is a racist expression. Thank you for stating publicly that black lives matter. You have taken a stand that you will not glorify racism in any way.
Tina Kalscheur, Baraboo
