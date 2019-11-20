On behalf of the students and staff, I want to acknowledge some individuals and organizations for contributions to two of our fall activities here at Wisconsin Dells High School. To Pat Gavinski, Darren Jorgenson and Jerry Moore, thank you for the use of fire trucks from the Kilbourn, Lake Delton and Briggsville fire departments respectively, and to Dan Gavinski and Matt Oeftger from the Original Wisconsin Ducks for the use of Ducks in the 2019 Homecoming Parade.
Next, many thanks to Commander Larry Randall and acting Commander Guy Svehlek from American Legion Post #187 for their help in organizing the Veteran's Day Assembly on Nov. 11 at WDHS. Additionally, thanks to Wis Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz and Father Eric Sternberg from St. Cecilia's Catholic Church for speaking at the assembly. Our featured guest speaker was Brig Gen Joane Mathews of the Wisconsin Army National Guard and we would like to thank our School Psychologist, Retired Lt. Col. Peter Ring for coordinating her appearance. Finally, and most importantly, thanks to all of the Veterans and Active Duty service members who attended the assembly and most certainly for your service to our country.
You have free articles remaining.
Hugh Gaston, Principal, Wisconsin Dells High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)