LETTER: We are resilient, will rise again; be #portagestrong

2020 will forever be the year when society was crippled by the global pandemic that is COVID-19. Schools suspend in-person instruction. Sporting events, concerts and festivals have been cancelled. The very fabric of everything we knew to be “normal” has been quickly taken away by something we can’t see with the naked eye.

In these times, we have been challenged to do the impossible -- to adapt faster to change than any of us were ready to. This is resilience. It is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. The moment that we become complacent to the needs of our communities is the moment that we have forgotten what resilience is.

It is more important now than ever for us to support our local communities. Help will not come from above. If I’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we are a collective that relies on each other to make this community resilient.

If you’re like me, then you’re looking for ways to be more helpful in this crisis. Buy from local businesses. Call and check on your neighbor. Sew face-masks for those who need them. We are not down and out -- we are #portagestrong and we will rise again.

Samuel Clemmons, Portage