LETTER: We must learn from our mistakes of adoring leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of all the unnecessary, bubble-headed, right-wing rhetoric we have to endure, along comes this schadenfreude-fest with Ronald Reagan’s underachieving relative, Michael Reagan (see April 5, Baraboo News Republic). Most of us are doing our best to stay positive. We all know we are in this together. Yet, this so-called political consultant, licking Donald Trump’s pant legs in his praise, is the reason why we must learn from our mistakes today. Namely, stop slovenly adoring our leaders and start thinking for ourselves.

We’ve been warned about pandemics for years, even from President George Bush in 2005. Still, we did nothing. It was all about building a wall, remember? And by the way, a death count of “between 100,000 and 200,000, maybe even lower,” is not a success. These are human lives, American lives. This is not a football game. And your water-boy president is wasting time and energy getting re-elected, while people are dying. Can your tiny little political brain get that?

It’s not a “Trump derangement syndrome,” as much as a human stupidity syndrome. The time to grow past all this right-wing nonsense has come. Human survival is not a partisan issue, even if it doesn’t sell papers.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo