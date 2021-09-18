LETTER: We must make more progress

America has been overcoming our challenges when we all work together. With unemployment claims down to a pandemic low of 310,000 per week, and unemployment at 5.2%, we are making progress but must do more to build our nation back better. First, enough people must be vaccinated for COVID-19 to create herd immunity, estimated in the 80-90% range.

But, American families need assistance and our country is suffering from climate change disasters. Congress must pass the $3.50 billion per year American Families and Planet Preservation Plan now being developed.

This plan will keep childhood poverty down, allow paid family and sick leave, and support childcare. Early childhood and two-year college support will improve earnings for future generations while providing better trained workers.

Clean energy and pollution control will create a healthier environment while helping slow destructive climate change, a win for everyone. New jobs in clean energy and climate change mitigation will be needed forever, providing stable, well-paying jobs for a generation.

We all need to work together on controlling the COVID-19 virus and building a better future for families while limiting the damage climate change does to our planet by supporting this legislation.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo