LETTER: We must protect American families

American families are under stress made greater by the pandemic. In September, 300,000 women dropped out of the workforce. Dangerous working conditions because of COVID, lack of childcare, home schooling, low wages, and other matters caused burn out.

All parents must have the freedom to enter the workforce without worrying that childcare costs will take their new income, and freedom to send their young children to preschool. Refundable tax rebates to children reduce child poverty by one-half.

Parents require the freedom to take paid maternal leave, and people to take sick leave and they must have the freedom to do the above without worrying about losing their job or pay.

Workers in all states should be free to receive Medicaid if they lose health insurance.

We must work to free our children and grandchildren of the burden of dealing with an overheated planet and its life threatening disasters.

Build Back Better doesn't include all of the above now. However, to truly support the freedom of all American families and minimize changing climate disasters we must re-elect those who support this legislation and replace those who cannot understand the damage they are doing to every American family.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo