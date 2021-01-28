 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: We need a New Deal
comments
LETTER

LETTER: We need a New Deal

{{featured_button_text}}

To combat the pandemic, not only must we deal with the virus, but we must confront the social, environmental, and behavioral problems in the communities that were already struggling before the disease hit. A genuine New Deal for public health will lift up social welfare, and ensure jobs with living wages that will end homelessness and hunger, and provide medical care for all. As one of the wealthiest nations we cannot devote our wealth to a select few and ignore the suffering masses. Our new presidency must pattern itself after that of Franklin D. Roosevelt. He encouraged investigations of banks and speculators and profiteers. His tax structure was designed to narrow the gap between the “haves” and “have nots.” Now is the time for President Joe Biden to make it clear that Republicans must not derail his plans and exploit them. A steady accountability message to call out bad policies will enable him to keep his congressional majority and re-election.

Allegra Zick, Baraboo

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News