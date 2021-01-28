LETTER: We need a New Deal

To combat the pandemic, not only must we deal with the virus, but we must confront the social, environmental, and behavioral problems in the communities that were already struggling before the disease hit. A genuine New Deal for public health will lift up social welfare, and ensure jobs with living wages that will end homelessness and hunger, and provide medical care for all. As one of the wealthiest nations we cannot devote our wealth to a select few and ignore the suffering masses. Our new presidency must pattern itself after that of Franklin D. Roosevelt. He encouraged investigations of banks and speculators and profiteers. His tax structure was designed to narrow the gap between the “haves” and “have nots.” Now is the time for President Joe Biden to make it clear that Republicans must not derail his plans and exploit them. A steady accountability message to call out bad policies will enable him to keep his congressional majority and re-election.