LETTER: We need good decision makers
LETTER: We need good decision makers

Leaders who make intelligent decisions are invaluable during a crisis. They have been missing in action during the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions based on politics--rather than science--have resulted in the United States, Wisconsin, and Sauk County having among the highest rates of disease and death.

The problems started with President Donald Trump’s constant lies: It’s a Chinese hoax. It is like the flu. It will magically go away in the spring. We have turned the corner. Never mind that we turned the wrong way, as the disease is now increasing dramatically.

At the state level, Wisconsin’s Republican legislature and conservative Supreme Court have thwarted Gov. Tony Evers’s efforts to fight the disease.

In Sauk County, board Chairman Tim McCumber and Republicans swallowed Trump’s lies. They copped out on requiring face masks and violated their responsibilities to protect citizens’ health. They frustrated the efforts of County Health Officer Tim Lawther until he resigned in protest.

It is well known that COVID-19 disproportionately affects older people and minorities. Whether by design or ignorance, Republican controlled governments at all levels decided to sacrifice older people and minorities for personal greed. For these folks, Republican reasoning suggests a movie title, “Dumb and McDumber.”

Dave Wester, Baraboo 

