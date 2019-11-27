According to the Nov. 25 Wisconsin Democracy Campaign at wiscdc.org, Wisconsin has one of the most gerrymandered district maps of any state.
Created behind closed doors in 2011, with no public discussion, counties and cities were split to divide districts for partisan advantage, making them noncompetitive. Creating and defending these rigged maps cost taxpayers millions, unlike Iowa, which set up a nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to draw maps based on population instead of favoring one party or the other, at a fraction of the cost.
Gerrymandering guarantees legislators job security, no matter if they listen to their constituents or not.
What can we do? Bipartisan legislation is currently being proposed that would make gerrymandering illegal and set up guidelines on how to create new districts after the next census in 2020. Forty-eight out of the state’s 72 counties have already passed referendums or resolutions requesting fair maps and fair elections.
If you believe that you should be able to choose your legislators and not have them choose you, contact them and tell them to support AB 303 and SB 288. It's time for our government to once again be run as "We the People."
Barbara Brown, Mayville
