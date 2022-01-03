LETTER: 'We the People' dedicated to preserving rights

This new year brings with it the opportunity to vote in local, state and national elections. Voting is one of the greatest rights and privileges that we as Americans are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. That transcendent piece of work is what formed these United States as a constitutional republic whereby those elected from the people are empowered through the consent of the people to represent the people. Without consent, there is no authority.

We the People - Sauk County is dedicated to preserving the republic through the individual rights and freedoms and governing principles ensconced in the constitution, the supreme law of the land. We will be working hard locally this year to ensure those in government or who hold fiduciary responsibility for public tax dollars, from school boards, to the state house, to Congress understand where their authority and budget money come from and what the reporting relationship is. Anyone who shares these values and beliefs is invited to join our effort regardless of any other labels institutions have created to define you in an attempt to divide us, the people. We can be found at wethepeoplesaukco.com.