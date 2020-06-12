LETTER: We won't be great until all of us are free and equal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How many blacks must die to make America great? From the beginning of our nation, African Americans have played an important role in American culture and prosperity. They comprised around a quarter of the Patriots’ strength in our Revolutionary War; and participated significantly in every war that followed, fighting for American freedom and justice.

Their release from slavery brought with it the 14th Amendment which guarantees equal protection of the laws, something that has proven critical to all our welfare and freedom – opposed fiercely by Southern white supremacists. And yet black people have suffered disenfranchisement, lynching and other abuses; denied the full enjoyment of the nation’s wealth; as too many of us have stood by, “washing our hands” of their unequal treatment.

From the beginning, the Man of Galilee taught that the “poor in spirit,” are equal in the eyes of God. This was a direct confrontation of the beliefs and values of the dominant Roman-Greek aristocracy who siphoned off for themselves the wealth of the land. A message foreshadowing “All men are created equal.”

America will never achieve the potential to which our founding fathers aspired until all of us are free and equal.

Daryl Kohlhoff, Baraboo