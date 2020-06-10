LETTER: Wear a mask and protect everyone
I am again asking everyone that owns a business or enters a business to please wear a mask, a face covering of some sort at least and keep your distance. Please don't make me sick.

As has been said before, many of us could be asymptomatic to covid-19 and therefore unknowingly spreading it to others. It's also possible you could have contracted covid-19 and not be showing symptoms currently and spreading it to others

Some businesses mandate that employees and customers wear a face covering and practice social distancing, this should be a practice for everyone, I am sorry that it is not.

The bottom line is if you're not wearing a mask in relatively close proximity to others, you are putting the people in your midst to some degree at risk. Protect yourself, protect your family members and protect others and please, please wear a mask, keep your distance and in so doing perhaps we can end this pandemic sooner than later

Frank Bowen, Baraboo 

