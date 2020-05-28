LETTER: Wear a mask for you and everyone; it saves lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to thank Pick N Save in Columbus and Kohl’s for having their employees wear masks. This shows respect for all who enter their doors.

Also, a big thank you to Costco and Menards for not only having their employees wear masks, but their customers too. This keeps everyone safer.

Another thank-you goes out to all the Clearview employees and other nursing home facilities who are working so hard for days on end to keep their residents safe.

Masks protect others from getting the corona virus -- you, your mom, dad, grandparents, and your best friend. I wear one to protect you, you wear one to protect others. Simple concept.

When natural disasters happen -- a hurricane, tornado or flood -- people come together to help others; many of whom they don't even know.

One hundred thousand people have died so far from this pandemic disaster; a horrible death, many with no family members with them at all. Alone.

Can't we all work together in this disaster to help save lives? One may be yours.

Lynn Sharkey, Beaver Dam