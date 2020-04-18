LETTER: Wear a mask when going out; be part of the solution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why not wear a mask every time you go out to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor's office? Personnel in these establishments should be wearing masks as well

If you don't have one, they are easy to make just tying something around your face will be of some benefit to you and others in your midst.

I realize the masks may seem a bit off-putting to customers if you are a store owner but the sooner we accept this practice I think the easier it will be from both sides of the counter. Also let's keep our distance when possible.

I think these ideas are appropriate for anybody going to any business that is still open. Some people do practice these measures but a lot of people do not. Please do your part. Be part of the solution not part of the problem.

Frank Bowen, Baraboo