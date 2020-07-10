LETTER: Wear masks at the Portage Farmers Market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 8, in the Daily Register I read a letter about vendors wearing masks at the Portage Farmers Market. I wholeheartedly agree with the writer. I sell at the market and wear a mask but admit that not all vendors do. I also urge customers at the market to wear masks.

I know being outdoors seems to be safe, but social distancing is not always observed. Customers often stand less than six feet away from vendors. Numerous customers will often stand next to each other while being served at a stand.

Please, for the safety of the vendors and other customers wear a mask when coming to the Portage Farmers Market.

Gordon and Kris Jackson, Portage