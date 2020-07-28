LETTER: Wear masks for the sake of all

“Freedom” has been referenced frequently in the mask debate. I seek freedom from the coronavirus for everyone. For that to happen, we can either have more lockdowns or we can increase the use of face masks — along with social distancing, washing our hands, more testing and more contact tracing.

I believe true freedom is not being able to do whatever I want. True freedom is found in humility, and serving a cause greater than ourselves. This was the way of Jesus which I seek to follow. On May 17th at the church where I serve as pastor (First United Methodist Church), we had a Blessing of the Face Masks. It read, in part, “Even though we’re not feeling sick, we could, without knowing it, be a risk to someone else’s health. We put on these masks knowing while they are not comfortable or convenient, they can become a sign of love for our neighbors.” Let’s do what is best for each other, for the economy, and for the well-being of all residents and wear masks indoors in Baraboo.