LETTER: Wearing a mask a small sacrifice for greater good

During World War II our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles made great sacrifices. Families at home in America during the war had to ration food, gas and other items we take for granted today. Personal freedoms were diminished for the war effort.

Through our history military members sacrificed their freedoms, lives and health to ensure we could enjoy the freedom we have today.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic we have people protesting against the simple sacrifice of wearing a mask in public. I hope we have the courage today to give up some personal freedoms in order to save the lives of our fellow Americans as did the generations before us.

Kurt Zemke, Baraboo