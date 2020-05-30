LETTER: Wearing masks, social distancing help keep us all safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’d like to share an experience my husband and I had when we did curbside pickup at a local business. The teen who brought the packages to our vehicle was wearing a mask as were we. We complimented the individual on helping to keep everyone safe. Here is what the teen said in response, ”I wish more customers would wear masks and do social distancing. An older family member lives with us and I don't want to bring anything home. I have to be extra careful when I go home."

I’m sure this sentiment is played out by all our front-line workers as they go in day after day to serve us. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask when you go into local businesses or in crowded public spaces. You may be asymptomatic. Studies have shown that as many as 40-80% of those testing positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic. As such, these individuals could have unknowingly passed the virus to another person, maybe someone older or more vulnerable.

Let’s not forget that we are all in this together and our behavior has an effect on everyone we come in contact with.

Ruth Getsinger, Baraboo