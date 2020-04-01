LETTER: Weston School District adapts to changes

When the directive came from Gov. Tony Evers that all public and private schools would be closing on March 18 due to COVID-19, Weston School District began to prepare for the future. Weston staff members were informed that students would be sent home on March 16 with a return date currently undetermined. As students filed out the door that last day, emotions were running high, not knowing what the future would hold. Knowing that distance learning would soon become the new “normal” for her students, kindergarten teacher Amanda Lewig, had her Kinder Class pretend to be astronauts who were going on a space mission break, and to prepare for departure, the class took a pledge to do their best and work hard while they are learning from home. Other teachers put together learning packets, library books, and contact information, with reassurances that they would be in touch soon.
The Weston staff immediately went into action with a plan for meal delivery, online learning opportunities, and communication tools. Meal delivery began the next day, March 17, with free breakfast and lunch meals packed up and delivered by staff from 10:45-11:45 a.m. to three community locations inlcuding Cazenovia Community Center, Lime Ridge Methodist Church, and the Hillpoint VFW Hall. Effective this week, Weston will only be delivering free meals Monday-Wednesday with pick up locations and times remaining the same. Tuesday/Wednesday meals will be available on Tuesday and Thursday/Friday meals will be available on Wednesday. Families are asked to bring a bag or box on these days to assist in carrying additional items.
Chromebooks went home with every student when school was dismissed on March 16. Administration has looked into ways to help those families that do not have internet access. On March 17, La Valle Telephone Cooperative set up a free WiFi Hotspot at Weston School so that students and community members would be able to access internet free in the Weston School parking lot and courtyard. Some internet carriers are offering free and/or low cost options that families may be able to use. DPI created a list of internet offers for families at psc.wi.gov/pages/programs/broadbandemergencyinternetresources. Spectrum is offering free broadband internet and WiFi access for 60 days to families with K-12 and college students. Charter, which operates Spectrum internet, said they would also waive installation fees for new households. Families can learn more about the Spectrum offer at spectrum.com/browse/content/spectrum-internet-assist or call 844-488-8395.
As time has progressed, so has the format of teaching lessons through distance learning. Teachers received training in Google Classroom, Schoology, Nearpod, and Zoom conferencing. These useful teaching tools offer many possibilities for delivering instruction and offering collaboration time. CESA 3 has also set up weekly training sessions available to all staff members. Communication has played a very important role during these ever-changing times. Teachers and paraprofessionals have maintained contact with students at least two to three times a week. Parents have received a Parent’s Guide to Google Classroom to help them through this new learning process.
For more information, call 608-986-2151, or visit weston.k12.wi.us.
Sue Louis, Cazenovia
