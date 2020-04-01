LETTER: Weston School District adapts to changes

When the directive came from Gov. Tony Evers that all public and private schools would be closing on March 18 due to COVID-19, Weston School District began to prepare for the future. Weston staff members were informed that students would be sent home on March 16 with a return date currently undetermined. As students filed out the door that last day, emotions were running high, not knowing what the future would hold. Knowing that distance learning would soon become the new “normal” for her students, kindergarten teacher Amanda Lewig, had her Kinder Class pretend to be astronauts who were going on a space mission break, and to prepare for departure, the class took a pledge to do their best and work hard while they are learning from home. Other teachers put together learning packets, library books, and contact information, with reassurances that they would be in touch soon.