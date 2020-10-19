LETTER: What are you voting for?

Recently I watched a video by Father James Altman (Google it please) from La Crosse who stated “you cannot be Catholic and a Democrat period." The word Catholic translates to universal church so it could be stated that you can’t be Christian and a Democrat period.

When someone says “I can’t believe you could vote for Trump” I say, I’m not voting for Trump. I’m voting for the First Amendment and the freedom of speech, the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and family. I’m voting for Supreme Court justices and federal judges who protect the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I’m voting for our troops coming home, my retirement 401k, the Electoral College and the republic we live in. I’m voting for the police to be respected again ensuring law & order, for secure borders and legal immigration, for my children’s and grandchildren’s future, for unborn babies, for freedom of religion. What are you voting for?