Not a good week for the La Crosse Catholic Diocese.. First it gets hit with the start of an investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General relating to sex abuse and the resulting coverups. Then its alt-right celebrity Father Altman again strikes spewing his deceitful (per the Diocese) and hateful ideas about any number of things from his pulpit and violating local law and church policy on COVID precautions. And, he apparently has become the darling of alt-right hate groups by contributing material to their social media and internet sites. What a guy!