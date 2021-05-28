LETTER: What has happened to small family farms in Wisconsin?

People used to be able to make a living with a small family farm. The smells were bearable in the area, the water table was not flooded with manure and chemicals. Tourist from other states came in throngs to Wisconsin for the clean water and air to revel in nature.

Now it seems that there are huge concentrated animal feeding operations wanting to come into being all over Wisconsin. Threatening the water and air quality and pushing out all the small farmers.

This has to stop, people are asking for environmental reports and not getting them. Permits are granted with little or no local control. This is so wrong. The local people should be able to stop this from happening. It is ruining our state. If there is currently not one coming close to you, just wait, they will.

Another problem with these massive operations is that many times they rely on immigrant labor that causes the immigrants to be deported and in trouble for coming here to work and the owners of corporations face no consequences for enticing them to come here.

Contact your Wisconsin congressman and senator and tell them you are against CAFOs.

Lou Schmitz, Wisconsin Dells