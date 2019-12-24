LETTER: "What have you done?"

I always enjoyed this Christmas song by John Lennon, but never listened closely to the words before this year. The question “What have you done?” is relevant this year. Mimi Wuests’ article for a Reedsburg paper this week was equally thought provoking. She spoke of appalling world conditions which need change. She asked the question, “what do we the people do? We go shopping” John Lennon and Mimi are asking the same question. “What have you done?” We’ve known of the immoral puppy mill in Spring Green for months. Precious dogs and puppies in cages, submitted to terrible tests, deprived of normal life and loving family. When no longer useful they are killed. Fellow citizens I ask “What have we done?” What have you done? You ask what can one person do? We can use our voices. Words are powerful. Use them. Write letters, contact animal organizations. John Lennon said “A new year just begun.” Don’t let another 365 days pass without answering the question, “What have you done?” Contact dane4dogs.org.