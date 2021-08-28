LETTER: What have you got to lose?

If you want people to notice your lack of functioning brain cells, publicly proclaim your priorities. A good start is declaring that it’s more important for you to see the smile on others’ faces than it is for them to wear a mask during this COVID-19 crisis.

If you want to prove to others what a selfish, self-centered individual you are, follow that up with how you don’t like wearing a mask either because it’s bothersome, inconvenient or, God forbid, annoying. You can cement this impression by declaring how your “freedom” to make dumb, dangerous decisions is much more important to you than is the public good.

If you want people to know you shouldn’t be trusted with matches or sharp knives because you’re perfectly willing to jeopardize the health, wellbeing and lives of everyone in your community, including your own and your family’s, conduct a silly, slanted, unscientific survey on social media and work to make the results the determiner of public health policy.

I’ve seen these tactics used firsthand. I know that they work. So if others have been giving you too much credit, here’s how you can set them straight.

What’ve you got to lose?

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells