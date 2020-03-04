LETTER: What is going on at Lake Delton Village Board?

A woman from Madison convinces them not to continue fluoridating the Village water supply? Why was she there without equal representation from the ADA and local dentists; people with scientific knowledge and experience in the dental field. And local dentists were unaware this was happening?

Since we don’t reside in Lake Delton Village limits, I can’t voice my concerns at one of their meetings, but this Madison woman can come speak to them and they listen to her? Was she paid to be there? And her “expertise” convinced the Board to cease paying for fluoridation of the water?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the ADA, AMA, WHO, AAP, CDC, water fluoridation is natural, prevents tooth decay, protects against cavities, is safe and effective, and saves money. The average lifetime cost per person is less than the cost of one dental filling.

What does this individual from Madison stand to benefit from Lake Delton not fluoridating? What could Lake Delton citizens, especially children, stand to benefit from continuing to drink fluoridated water?

And one more question, why did the Board hold their discussion in closed session?

Alice Montemurro, Wisconsin Dells