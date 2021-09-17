LETTER: What is heroism?

While perusing Facebook, I saw someone write, "The time is coming when good people will have to do bad things."

Interesting notion they've put forward.

While Western philosopher Immanuel Kant might disagree with them, I think, it isn't a stretch to say many associate heroism with something along that line - to do the thing others are unwilling to do. Grand, showy, flashy actions of some sort. Speaking our mind and beliefs to the uproarious applause or derision of those who agree and disagree with us.

Google heroism. What comes up? "Great Bravery."

What does great bravery look like outside of the action and drama movies most of us were raised on?

I imagine it involves listening. Closing one's mouth. Questioning something when it feels like it really lines up with our sense of justice or what is right, then questioning it again at a later date. Feeling and experiencing anger, but choosing to be kind. Mentally and emotionally walking in someone else's shoes for a month straight. From a distance, all of this looks very unsexy and motionless, which makes for bad movies and less explosions, but maybe that's what we need at this point. Less explosions.

Jorin Nefeteri, Baraboo