LETTER: What is motive behind opposing diversity, inclusion in school district?

Recent letters have expressed concern about the Baraboo School District promoting equity, inclusion and diversity. This opposition begs the question: What is the alternative to these ideals? A hierarchy of supremacy? Exclusion and segregation? Uniformity and assimilation? Unfortunately, history is fraught with abuses of human rights. The hope is that by teaching students about these abuses, they will not be repeated in the future, even if the teaching results in temporary feelings of sadness or guilt.

With political, community, and faith leaders, and even teachers, one must always question whether the ideas presented are done so dogmatically to seek or retain power, or if they are done authentically to seek truth and justice. What power do teachers gain by accurately depicting historical events and their societal implications? Conversely, consider the likely goals of politicians and media personalities who have suddenly latched onto opposition of an obscure academic theory: critical race theory. The focus on CRT plainly implicates this as not a grass-roots movement, but as a desperate, top-down effort to preserve power while re-writing historical truths and allowing for continued injustice in society. For those opposed to equity, inclusion and diversity, what is it you’re truly trying to accomplish?